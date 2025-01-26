SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 21,819 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 1,106.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 159.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 11,457.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.77, for a total transaction of $281,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,828.55. This represents a 5.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.56.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

SLAB stock opened at $135.53 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.00 and a 1-year high of $154.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.50 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 46.93% and a negative return on equity of 12.60%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Further Reading

