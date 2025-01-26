SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 57,510 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,510 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,618,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 14.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 657,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,928,000 after buying an additional 85,052 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $981,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,630,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -273.32%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Baird R W downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.58.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $294,065.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,461.38. The trade was a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $154,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,988.96. This represents a 19.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

