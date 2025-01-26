SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 88,736 Shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 3,469.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,736 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in NNN REIT by 40.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 23.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of NNN REIT by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 315,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after buying an additional 50,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. StockNews.com cut NNN REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of NNN REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered NNN REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NNN REIT news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of NNN REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $42,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,817.56. The trade was a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NNN opened at $39.67 on Friday. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.65.

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

About NNN REIT

(Free Report)

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.