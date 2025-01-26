SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 91,077 Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) by 140.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,077 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Grindr were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRND. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grindr during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Grindr during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grindr in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Grindr by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grindr in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grindr

In other Grindr news, insider Zachary Katz sold 3,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $50,151.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 580,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,521,938.40. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Richardson sold 4,766 shares of Grindr stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $71,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,642 shares in the company, valued at $339,630. This represents a 17.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,399,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,303,532. 76.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grindr Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of GRND stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.80. Grindr Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -51.51 and a beta of 0.31.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. Grindr had a negative return on equity of 177.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Grindr Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Grindr in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on Grindr from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Grindr in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Grindr in a research note on Friday.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

