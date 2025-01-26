SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 212,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Huntsman as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 383.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,138,000 after buying an additional 1,124,113 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,045,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 295.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 722,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 539,990 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 281,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 257,225 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,891,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,389,000 after purchasing an additional 243,821 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Huntsman from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.63.

Huntsman Trading Down 1.0 %

HUN stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntsman

In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 20,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $432,705.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

