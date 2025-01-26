SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 75,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 54.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 72.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE STAG opened at $34.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $32.27 and a one year high of $41.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.09.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.49%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

