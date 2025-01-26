SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,061 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,485,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,621,000 after purchasing an additional 29,668 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,210,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,820,000 after buying an additional 321,800 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,358,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,219,000 after buying an additional 19,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CAVA Group by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,267,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,959,000 after buying an additional 316,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 121.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,492,000 after acquiring an additional 669,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CAVA Group news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $248,609.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,592 shares in the company, valued at $28,077,854.56. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 20,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $2,450,817.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,527,657.42. This represents a 2.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 676,050 shares of company stock valued at $100,043,120. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CAVA Group from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.

CAVA Group Price Performance

Shares of CAVA stock opened at $124.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 271.68 and a beta of 3.21. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $172.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.54.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $243.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. CAVA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

CAVA Group Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

