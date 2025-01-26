SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 140.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,597 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Pentair by 105.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Pentair by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 4,450.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Down 1.3 %

PNR stock opened at $103.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $70.98 and a twelve month high of $110.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.88.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $357,615.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,853.44. The trade was a 15.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pentair from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.07.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

