SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.67 Million Holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,212 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESAB. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in ESAB by 871.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ESAB during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in ESAB by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $123.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. ESAB Co. has a 1 year low of $85.79 and a 1 year high of $135.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ESAB Announces Dividend

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. ESAB had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $673.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ESAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ESAB in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ESAB from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up previously from $138.00) on shares of ESAB in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ESAB from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of ESAB from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

Insider Transactions at ESAB

In other news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 4,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $531,877.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 5,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $630,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,125. The trade was a 30.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,418 shares of company stock valued at $8,431,773. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESAB Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

