SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.79 Million Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 285.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,739 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.5% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 19,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.5% during the third quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $112,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,942. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $103.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $99.81 and a 1 year high of $134.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.50 and a 200-day moving average of $115.18.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 87.45%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

