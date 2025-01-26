SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 2,833.3% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Trading Down 0.8 %

ANSS opened at $357.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $344.03 and its 200-day moving average is $329.07. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.15, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.82 and a 1-year high of $363.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANSS

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total value of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,606.60. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.