SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,089 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on OGE. Evercore ISI upgraded OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on OGE Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

OGE Energy stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.77. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $44.41.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $965.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 13.89%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.4213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 87.05%.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 5,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $214,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,127.12. The trade was a 19.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

