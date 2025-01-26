SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,899 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Vale by 215.9% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vale in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vale in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on VALE shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $11.30 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Vale Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vale stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Vale had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

