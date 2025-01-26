SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48,847 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 38.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,213,000 after purchasing an additional 804,963 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,683,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,378,000 after buying an additional 583,396 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in IQVIA by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,908,000 after buying an additional 452,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 285.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 268,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,783,000 after acquiring an additional 198,808 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $204.54 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.62 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Several brokerages recently commented on IQV. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.71.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

