SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,087 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 334,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in KE by 5,089.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in KE by 41.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE during the second quarter worth $146,000. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEKE stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of -0.76.

A number of brokerages have commented on BEKE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

