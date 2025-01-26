SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 436.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 207.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLB. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:DLB opened at $79.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.63. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.35 and a 52 week high of $85.84.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 12,338 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $963,351.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,871,957.76. This trade represents a 16.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan Nicholson sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $841,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,505.52. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,917 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,739. Corporate insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Stories

