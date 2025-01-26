SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 11,658 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 76.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CHRW opened at $108.16 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.27.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.71.

View Our Latest Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $210,941.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,226.89. This trade represents a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $1,143,526.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,794,507.41. The trade was a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.