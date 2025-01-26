SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 14,855 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 629.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,558,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,081,000 after buying an additional 629,827 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 355.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 391,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,158,000 after acquiring an additional 305,555 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 202.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,036,000 after purchasing an additional 125,991 shares during the period. Vision Capital Corp bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,308,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 343,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,105,000 after purchasing an additional 62,381 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EGP stock opened at $169.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.10 and a 52-week high of $192.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $162.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.52 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 115.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $214.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.