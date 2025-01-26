SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 163,587 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 1,076.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,587 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Macy’s worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 282.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 937.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on M. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Gordon Haskett raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Macy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.78.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $15.34 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 2.07.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

