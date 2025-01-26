SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 39,913 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 265.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,913 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Viper Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Viper Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viper Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Viper Energy from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Viper Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $47.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average is $48.40. Viper Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.73.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

