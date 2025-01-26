SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 751,256 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 435.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 751,256 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.15% of Medical Properties Trust worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medical Properties Trust

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 11,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $43,304.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 366,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,916.36. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE MPW opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

