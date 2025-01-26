SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 9,339 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 330.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 161.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 42.6% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH opened at $239.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.10. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.28 and a twelve month high of $267.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.03). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.44.

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $146,485.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,403,882.40. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.78, for a total transaction of $76,932.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,674.76. This represents a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,446 shares of company stock worth $2,112,800. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

