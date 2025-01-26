SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 1,354.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 79,884 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 233.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.06.

NYSE:NSA opened at $36.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.03. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average of $42.99.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.42). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

