SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 691.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,666 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,548 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAON. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 755.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 10,031 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in AAON by 234.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the second quarter valued at about $15,687,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 66.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 212.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,278,000 after purchasing an additional 446,344 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Sidoti downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $4,621,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,488,868.85. This represents a 35.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $804,195.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,411.20. This represents a 36.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,329 shares of company stock worth $7,663,726. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock opened at $132.71 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.54 and a 52-week high of $144.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.76 and its 200 day moving average is $110.53. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.87.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $327.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

