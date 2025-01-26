SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 406.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,107 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 1.1 %

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $113.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.63. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.36 and a 12-month high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $363,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,164.82. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Expeditors International of Washington

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.