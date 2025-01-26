SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Net Lease Office Properties were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties during the third quarter worth $976,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Net Lease Office Properties by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Net Lease Office Properties by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Net Lease Office Properties by 240.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 25,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

NYSE NLOP opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Net Lease Office Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average of $30.27.

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Net Lease Office Properties had a negative net margin of 122.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Net Lease Office Properties will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

