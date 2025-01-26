SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 3,275.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,298 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in AES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 59.1% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of AES during the third quarter worth $63,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in AES during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AES. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America started coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.30.

AES Price Performance

AES stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

AES Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.61%.

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.