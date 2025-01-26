SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 83.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,205,366 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWH. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 884.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,943,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136,219 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 68,088 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWH opened at $16.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $20.36.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.