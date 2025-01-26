SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 132,568 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farrow Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 39,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 3.4% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 4.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $266,932.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,985.75. This represents a 53.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Trading Down 0.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $77.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $77.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Wolfe Research raised Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trimble

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.