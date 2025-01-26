SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,241.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,843.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,844.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,910.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $93.46 billion, a PE ratio of 65.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,324.99 and a twelve month high of $2,161.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total value of $99,249.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,425.24. This represents a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

