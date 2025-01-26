SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 11,506 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,506 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 418.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 46.2% in the third quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $218.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.84. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.60 and a one year high of $220.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.38). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTLS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.75.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Further Reading

