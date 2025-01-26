SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 20,580 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,580 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 96.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 50.0% in the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $304.03 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.69 and a 1 year high of $423.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $295.63 and its 200-day moving average is $317.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.18.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

