SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,195 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 241.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target (down previously from $345.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $303.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down previously from $345.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.88.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total value of $1,556,241.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,349.36. The trade was a 21.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $266.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $257.26 and a twelve month high of $316.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.26%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.