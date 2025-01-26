SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 8,337 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,337 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 6,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 131.2% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $127.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.63.

Insider Activity

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $68,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 185,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,218,158.14. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $1,250,502.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at $21,466,767. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,169,543 shares of company stock valued at $155,659,368 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

