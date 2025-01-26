Sharp Financial Services LLC Has $471,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sharp Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Sharp Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. State Street Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,245,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,755,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,088 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,106,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,064,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,763 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,316,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,440,000 after buying an additional 1,265,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,639,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,543,000 after buying an additional 102,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,840,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,355,000 after buying an additional 1,729,281 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,220. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on JNJ
Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:JNJ opened at $146.76 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.85 and its 200-day moving average is $155.99. The firm has a market cap of $353.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22,438,500 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.59%.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Dividend Powerhouses: Blue-Chip Stocks Built for the Long Haul
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Why Traders Are Buying the Dip on Johnson & Johnson Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.