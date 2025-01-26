SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Holdings Cut by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,768 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,616,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,086,000 after purchasing an additional 84,450 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,214,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,923,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,145,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 802,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 711,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CWI opened at $28.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average is $29.00. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $30.93.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

