Stifel Nicolaus Raises Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $130.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Twilio from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.96.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $135.98 on Friday. Twilio has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $141.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.22. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of -52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $360,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,291 shares in the company, valued at $11,383,280. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $743,979.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,476,480.50. The trade was a 4.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,527 shares of company stock worth $2,844,655. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 205.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Twilio by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

