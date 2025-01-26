StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1,906.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at StoneX Group

In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $180,252.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,148,892.50. This trade represents a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $3,690,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,898,349.48. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

StoneX Group Stock Up 0.2 %

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group stock opened at $109.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.66. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.68 and a 52 week high of $110.96.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

