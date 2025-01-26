SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 139.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter worth $79,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the third quarter worth $80,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 33.1% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 13,142 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $99,616.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 108,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,430. The trade was a 10.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Duchscher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $366,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,977.43. This trade represents a 53.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.20. SunOpta Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $883.02 million, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SunOpta in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of SunOpta in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

