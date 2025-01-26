T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $21,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 451,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,032,000 after acquiring an additional 196,565 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 26,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $1,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $499,197.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,822.95. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $114.21 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.49 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.80.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.82.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

