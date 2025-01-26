TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Raised to $168.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $162.00 to $168.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC lowered TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TEL

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $154.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $137.61 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3,916,310.63 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 194,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,755 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 1,632.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,411,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $213,089,000 after buying an additional 106,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.