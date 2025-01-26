TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Raised to $170.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TEL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. HSBC cut TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

NYSE TEL opened at $154.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $137.61 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.88.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3,916,310.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,852,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,940,615,000 after acquiring an additional 268,837 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 26.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,280,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $944,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,199 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,981,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $899,681,000 after buying an additional 75,658 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 26.0% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,367,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $508,481,000 after buying an additional 694,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $445,603,000 after buying an additional 712,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

