The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $371,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $2,001,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 19.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,250,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,296,000 after buying an additional 206,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,064,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,061,000 after buying an additional 799,581 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.77.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.8 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.11. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 144.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $1,505,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,122.75. The trade was a 21.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.