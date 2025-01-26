The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Position Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $20,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 194.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 66.7% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 549,684 shares of company stock valued at $68,444,576. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.7 %

TTD opened at $119.96 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.56 and a 12-month high of $141.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.56.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $628.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.