Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRV. HSBC raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $280.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.11.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $241.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $200.21 and a one year high of $269.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.06. The company has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10,795,375 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 20.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total value of $990,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $66,301,683.20. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total transaction of $2,725,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,102,211.60. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,670 shares of company stock worth $4,861,329. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 51.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

