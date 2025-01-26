UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Stock Holdings Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,258 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in UiPath by 136.0% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 108,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 62,650 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 557,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 209,300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of UiPath by 30.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 74,959 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 16.7% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 10,894,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 667.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 101,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 88,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

PATH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 269,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,944.05. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $616,784.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 856,538 shares in the company, valued at $11,186,386.28. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

UiPath stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.97 and a beta of 0.96.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

