UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 129 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 26,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $185,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,522,550.75. This represents a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total value of $456,617.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,453.68. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,253 shares of company stock worth $1,001,434 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $122.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.37 and its 200 day moving average is $115.36. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $99.06 and a 12 month high of $134.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

