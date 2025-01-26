UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 138.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 146.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VMC opened at $277.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $221.01 and a 12-month high of $298.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VMC. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VMC

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.