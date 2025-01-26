UMB Bank n.a. Has $34,000 Holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 128.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Enovis were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enovis during the 4th quarter valued at $3,494,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Enovis by 50.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after buying an additional 75,317 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Enovis by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 201,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after acquiring an additional 41,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enovis by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 921,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,678,000 after acquiring an additional 80,165 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Enovis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ENOV opened at $47.78 on Friday. Enovis Co. has a 12 month low of $38.27 and a 12 month high of $65.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average is $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $505.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ENOV. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Enovis from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ENOV

Enovis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.