UMB Bank n.a. Has $40,000 Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 434.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $251,199.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,104.68. This trade represents a 9.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The business had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.10.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising, Hotel Management, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Dividend Powerhouses: Blue-Chip Stocks Built for the Long Haul
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Why Traders Are Buying the Dip on Johnson & Johnson Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.